OBAMAGATE! WHY WAS US INTELLIGENCE KEEPING TRACK OF VLAD?:

Many of the documents illustrate the alarm among US national security officials in 2016 about Russians' election interference, and the effort by US officials to figure out why the Russians were seeking to aid Trump's election, and why Trump and people associated with his campaign seemed to be openly and discreetly encouraging such help. [...]





And while Grenell has insisted that the declassification is about increased transparency, the material notably does not include a transcript of Flynn's calls with former Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, during the Trump transition in 2017.