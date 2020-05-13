OBAMAGATE!:





The White House is dealing with a second major leak from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in less than a week, which again shows the agency offering more detailed and restrictive guidance on reopening the country.





Last month, the CDC developed a 63-page guide called the "Guidance for Opening Up America Again Framework" for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The plan offers more details than both the previously leaked CDC guide, and the plan released by the White House in April, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.





The guide was leaked by an anonymous source, who the AP said was "not authorized to share the document with the press."





But the second leak reflects growing dissent inside the agency on how the federal government is handling the pandemic. CDC officials were reportedly "uncomfortable" tying their guidance on mitigation to reopening the country and voiced their objections to the White House, according to the AP.