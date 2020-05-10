NOT EVEN SECOND RATE:

The puzzling thing about Russia is how it is determined to remain a great power but inattention to some of the means required to sustain a great-power status. For over a decade its economy has been stagnant, yet the Kremlin avoids reforms that could unleash the private sector. Each year Russia loses a million people, yet it invests too little in health care, especially in its rural areas. The flight of money to the West continues, yet improved business conditions could diminish it. The country's military adventures⁠ in Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Transnistria, Syria, and Ukraine are all a net drain on the economy. The recent oil price drop and the coronavirus pandemic may lead to a further weakening.





The puzzling thing is that Westerners go along with the charade and pretend it is a great power. It's useful for things like fighting ISIS and as a cheap oil source until we transition, but otherwise insignificant. They can't even defeat Ukraine, which is one of the most corrupt regimes in the world.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 10, 2020 7:44 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd