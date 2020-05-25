May 25, 2020

NO ONE'S GOING TO SCARBOROUGH FAIR:

What the Polls Say About Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in Key 2020 Swing States (JASON LEMON, 5/24/20, Newsweek)

Recent polling in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida--states that former President Barack Obama carried in 2008 and 2012, but Trump won in 2016--showed Biden several points ahead of the incumbent president. Meanwhile, the traditionally Republican stronghold of Arizona appears to be shifting blue, although the state has only voted for a Democratic presidential candidate once in the past five decades.

Texas is the battleground.

