NO ONE WILL MISS OFFICES:

Most CEOs are anxiously counting the days until the coronavirus pandemic recedes, and employees can get back to the office. But Nationwide's CEO Kirt Walker has a slightly different take on working from home: It's working.





The company's pandemic experiment has gone so well that they've decided to make the arrangement permanent for many of the company's employees.





The shift took place fast--in early March, the privately held insurer (#75 on the 2019 Fortune 500) moved 98%+ of its 27,000 employees to working from home over five business days. "The first thing we wanted to do was keep our associates safe, stay connected to our members, and do our part for America to flatten the curve," says Walker.





But overall, once the tech issues were ironed out, there was a surprising finding: "We've tracked all of our key performance indicators, and there has been no change," says Walker, who joined as CEO in 2019. "We keep hearing from members, 'if you hadn't announced you were all working from home, we never would have known.'"



