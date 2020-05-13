May 13, 2020
NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:
70 PERCENT OF AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS SAY THEIR INCOME IS UNAFFECTED OR HIGHER DESPITE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: SURVEY (SHANE CROUCHER, 5/13/20, Newsweek)
A large majority of Americans have seen either no change to their household income or an improvement to it since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, according to a new survey commissioned by Bankrate.com.The poll, conducted by YouGov, found that 58 percent of adult Americans had no change to their income since the crisis started and a further 12 percent reported an increase, even as the economy has crashed into what looks like a deep recession.
Add in the deflation and one starts to feel guilty, even before considering time to spend with family, work on projects, etc. Hasten the robot overlord takeover.
