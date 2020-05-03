May 3, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
The Auschwitz slogan 'Work sets you free' seen at the Re-Open Illinois protest aimed at governor, JB Pritzker, who is of Jewish descent (Sophia Ankel, 5/02/20, Business Insider0
The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has condemned a photo of a sign from an anti-lockdown protest in Chicago that bore the Nazi slogan: "Arbeit Macht Frei, JB."The sign, which was held by an unidentified woman attending the "Re-Open Illinois" protest on May 1, is referring to Illinois governor JB Pritzker, who is of Jewish descent."Arbeit macht frei" is a German phrase which means "Work sets you free", and was placed above the gates of Auschwitz -- the largest Nazi extermination camp during the Holocaust, where at least 1.1 million people died.The font of the letter "B" used on the sign also bore a strong resemblance to that used in the sign above the gates of Auschwitz.
Funny how these volk--who are totally not a racist cult!--always seem to have Confederate and Nazi memorabilia handy.
