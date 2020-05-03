NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has condemned a photo of a sign from an anti-lockdown protest in Chicago that bore the Nazi slogan: "Arbeit Macht Frei, JB."





The sign, which was held by an unidentified woman attending the "Re-Open Illinois" protest on May 1, is referring to Illinois governor JB Pritzker, who is of Jewish descent.





"Arbeit macht frei" is a German phrase which means "Work sets you free", and was placed above the gates of Auschwitz -- the largest Nazi extermination camp during the Holocaust, where at least 1.1 million people died.





The font of the letter "B" used on the sign also bore a strong resemblance to that used in the sign above the gates of Auschwitz.