NO ONE EXPECTS IDEOLOGUES TO UNDERSTAND SCIENCE:

On Wednesday, Trump explained himself with an extraordinarily revealing quote -- one that included both a lie and a confession.





"In a way, by doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad," Trump told reporters on Wednesday,





It was a lie because the number of tests administered in the U.S. -- currently about 7 million -- is tiny compared to the actual need.





It was a confession because Trump was acknowledging what many of us have perceived all along: He sees testing as a matter of his own political health rather than an urgent question of public health.





The context of his comment was also revealing, because he was speaking entirely about the public perception of the problem rather than the problem itself -- and he started off, as usual, by ascribing ill intent to the media for accurately reporting its extent.