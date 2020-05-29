May 29, 2020
NO ONE DESERVES TO LOSE HIS SEAT MORE:
Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham locked in dead heat with Democratic challenger in red South Carolina (ROGER SOLLENBERGER, MAY 29, 2020, Salon)
Graham, who has represented South Carolina in Congress since 1995 and held his Senate seat since 2003, has in recent months faced mounting pressure from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. A new Civiqs poll released this week finds the two rivals tied at 42%.
A deeper dive into the poll reveals more possibly unnerving developments for Graham. Fifty-six percent of South Carolina voters have an unfavorable view of the senator, while only 35% have a positive view of him.
Harrison, a Yale and Georgetown Law graduate who rose to become the first black chairman of the state's Democratic Party, has claimed an 18% lead among independent voters -- 46% to 28% -- though GOP voters still dominate the state.
