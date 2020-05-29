NO ONE DESERVES TO LOSE HIS SEAT MORE:





Graham, who has represented South Carolina in Congress since 1995 and held his Senate seat since 2003, has in recent months faced mounting pressure from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. A new Civiqs poll released this week finds the two rivals tied at 42%.





A deeper dive into the poll reveals more possibly unnerving developments for Graham. Fifty-six percent of South Carolina voters have an unfavorable view of the senator, while only 35% have a positive view of him.





Harrison, a Yale and Georgetown Law graduate who rose to become the first black chairman of the state's Democratic Party, has claimed an 18% lead among independent voters -- 46% to 28% -- though GOP voters still dominate the state.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 29, 2020 8:36 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd