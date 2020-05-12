MORE THAN A FEELING (profanity alert):

With the coronavirus death toll surpassing 80,000 and the unemployment rate at Great Depression-era levels, there is a growing consensus among senior Republicans that Donald Trump's reelection is slipping away. Recent internal polls show Trump trailing Joe Biden in six swing states, a data point that augurs a landslide loss in November. "The swing state polls are horrific," a prominent Republican briefed on the numbers told me. The White House's COVID-19 outbreak is only the latest headline that reinforces the narrative that Trump can't get control of the pandemic. "This is what should worry the campaign: Biden is in his basement and he's beating Trump," a former West Wing staffer told me. "If I were Biden, the lesson I would learn is: Shut the [***] up and let Trump go out there and destroy himself." [...]



