May 12, 2020
MORE THAN A FEELING (profanity alert):
"Trump's Feeling Is, 'Why Are We Losing Everywhere?'" (GABRIEL SHERMAN, MAY 11, 2020, Vanity Fair)
With the coronavirus death toll surpassing 80,000 and the unemployment rate at Great Depression-era levels, there is a growing consensus among senior Republicans that Donald Trump's reelection is slipping away. Recent internal polls show Trump trailing Joe Biden in six swing states, a data point that augurs a landslide loss in November. "The swing state polls are horrific," a prominent Republican briefed on the numbers told me. The White House's COVID-19 outbreak is only the latest headline that reinforces the narrative that Trump can't get control of the pandemic. "This is what should worry the campaign: Biden is in his basement and he's beating Trump," a former West Wing staffer told me. "If I were Biden, the lesson I would learn is: Shut the [***] up and let Trump go out there and destroy himself." [...]On top of everything, there is also fear in Trumpworld that Senate Republicans might finally break from him if the polls get bad enough. "The numbers are [****]ing terrible," another former West Wing official said. "There's massive anxiety in the GOP that he's gonna take them all down with him."
It's nothing less than our party deserves for truckling with him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2020 12:00 AM