May 15, 2020
MAYBE WE OUGHT NOT LISTEN TO THE KLANSMEN PROTESTING?:
Sweden's per capita coronavirus death toll is among the highest in the world -- a sign its decision to avoid a lockdown may not be working (Holly Secon and Ruobing Su, 5/14/20, BI)
.At least 45 countries issued lockdowns to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in March and April. Sweden was not one of them.Instead, the "Swedish model" encourages residents to voluntarily maintain social distance and allows businesses, restaurants, bars, and schools to remain open.Data suggests the country may be paying a worrisome price, though: Sweden has a higher number of deaths per capita than many other countries with large outbreaks.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 15, 2020 10:02 AM