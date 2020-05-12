May 12, 2020
MAYBE DON'T DO STUFF YOU'RE ASHAMED OF?:
Fox News White House reporter John Roberts slams 'petty' ABC News colleague (ARIEL ZILBER, EMILY GOODIN, GEOFF EARLE, 5/11/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
'Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask - almost everybody,' the ABC News journalist tweeted on Monday.Karl then posted four pictures showing journalists and White House aides wearing face coverings both before and during the news conference.Roberts, however, was conspicuously without one as he sat and looked over his notes before the president took questions.The Fox News correspondent than tweeted a response to Karl, writing: 'What, exactly is the basis for this petty effort at shaming???'
It's a Puritan Nation, not a FOX one.
