MAKE AMERICA GASP!:

For the last four weeks, counties newly designated as having a high prevalence of coronavirus cases -- meaning at least 100 cases per 100,000 people -- were more likely to have voted for President Trump than Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to a recent analysis by the Brookings Institution.





The most recently identified counties tend to be in the South and the Midwest.





Between March 29 and May 17, the portion of Americans living in high-prevalence counties rose from 8% to 79%.