May 26, 2020
LYNCHING IS SUPER ON-BRAND FOR TRUMPBOTS:
Kentucky governor hung in effigy during gun rights rally (The Week, 5/26/20)
Local media reports that about 100 people attended a gun rights rally at the capitol that also turned into a protest against coronavirus restrictions enacted by Beshear. Video posted online shows a man stringing up a doll with a picture of Beshear's face on it and a noose around the neck, with others then posing for photos in front of the effigy as "God Bless the U.S.A." plays in the background.
