LOWERED BARR:

A former acting U.S. Solicitor General said the backlash against Attorney General William Barr over the Justice Department's decision to drop the criminal case against Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was unlike anything he had ever encountered.





Neal Katyal on Monday pointed to three op-eds penned by former high-ranking DOJ officials, all of which condemned the department's decision in no uncertain terms.





"The combo of these 3 pieces about DOJ dropping the Flynn charges is astounding," the Supreme Court litigator wrote, adding, "I've never seen anything like it."