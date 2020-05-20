LET THE SUN SHINE IN:

[T]he declassified list, which was provided by the National Security Agency, appears to have nothing to do with the Flynn-Kislyak calls, which were discovered by the FBI. According to the Washington Post, Flynn's name was not masked -- or "minimized," in FBI parlance -- in those records.





National security experts and former officials have also noted that the "unmaskers" wouldn't have known who they were trying to get more information about--and that the frequency with which Flynn's name showed up in intercepted calls with foreign officials before entering the administration, and the corresponding swell of unmasking requests, is evidence only that the Obama administration was alarmed by the content of the conversations and sought to find out more.