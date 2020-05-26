KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Two Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq have called for terrorist attacks to be conducted in Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about the increased targeting of Saudi government, civilian and industrial facilities.





The spokesmen for the Kata'ib Hezbollah and Al-Nujaba Movement militias released statements on Saturday urging "Jihadi operations" within the Kingdom. Kata'ib Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said that, "You won't be safe from the cells of the treachery and the hypocrisy of 'the rest of the malicious tree' unless Jihadi operations are transferred to Saudi Arabia."





Both groups fall under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), an Iranian-backed assortment of mainly Shia militias which supplement and effectively fight alongside the Iraqi armed forces.