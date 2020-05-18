IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

A string of losses this spring, highlighted by Bernie Sanders, has left the movement reeling. (ALEX THOMPSON, 05/18/2020, Politico)

On the eve of the Nevada caucuses in February, Bernie Sanders and his supporters were feeling invincible.





"I've got news for the Democratic establishment," he declared on Twitter on Feb. 21, the day before he went on to a landslide win in the Nevada caucuses. "They can't stop us."





Since then, not only did the "establishment" stop Sanders -- it stamped out the candidacies of a string of left-wing insurgents, leaving the progressive movement reeling and in a state of despair.





Three highly-touted liberal House candidates -- Jessica Cisneros in Texas, Robert Emmons in Illinois, and Morgan Harper in Ohio -- lost their primary races against more moderate members of Congress. They are now playing defense as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the four members of the "squad," faces a stiff primary challenge in Michigan. And Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass), who's managed a late-career makeover into a left-wing darling, with endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other progressive groups, is consistently outpolled by primary challenger, Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.).





The movement has also had limited influence on the proposals House Democrats have put forward to address the coronavirus, with leadership rejecting its most ambitious ideas.



