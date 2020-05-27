May 27, 2020
IT SURE IS A MYSTERY...:
Poll: Despite Trump's endorsement, few voters support use of hydroxycholoroquine (CAITLIN OPRYSKO, 05/26/2020, Politico)
In the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, out Tuesday, only 23 percent of registered voters said they support using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, down from 29 percent who supported the therapy in April. And only 11 percent said they are likely to take the drug themselves.
...how whenever you boil these asinine opinions down to the hardcore you get the percentage of people who oppose the Dreamers too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 27, 2020 12:00 AM