May 24, 2020
INCEL-IN-CHIEF:
Trump retweets Hillary Clinton is a 'sk***' message and spreads sexist insults about other prominent female Democrats (Tom Porter, 5/24/20, Business Insider)
President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a series of messages containing sexist taunts and personal insults against prominent female Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.In one message shared by the president, John Stahl, a conservative who gathered only 3% of the vote in his bid for election to California's 52nd House district in 2012, called former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a "skank."
Misogyny is central to Trumpism.
