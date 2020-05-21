May 21, 2020
IMAGINE A PATRIOT PRESIDENT INSTEAD OF A NATIONALIST?:
About 83% of US coronavirus deaths could have been avoided if lockdowns were imposed March 1, researchers estimate (Lauren Frias, 5/21/20, Business Insider)
Researchers estimate that if nationwide lockdowns were imposed just two weeks earlier, on March 1, a vast majority of coronavirus deaths in the United States -- about 83% -- could have been avoided, The New York Times reported.State-wide lockdowns were imposed in mid- to late-March as cases began to rise in the US. At the start of March, there were around 20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 21, 2020 12:00 AM
« WHO DOESN'T TRUST FLORIDA MAN?: | Main | GETTING RID OF JOBS ALLOWS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SKILLS: »