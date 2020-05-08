May 8, 2020
IF YOU'RE THE MOUTHPIECE FOR A RACIST...:
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Trump an 'inauthentic Republican' and slammed his comments on Mexican immigrants as 'racist', 'hateful' and 'not the American way' back in 2015 (MARLENE LENTHANG, 5/07/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
She gave a scathing criticism in response to Trump's controversial statement that Mexico was sending 'rapists' to the US and immigrants were bringing drugs and crime to the country.'To me, a racist statement is a racist statement."
