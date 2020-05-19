IF YOUR EVERY BELIEF IS WRONG...:

In our research, conducted in 2017 and 2018, we examined media bias two different ways.





First, we studied whether the media displays bias by the stories they choose to cover. For example, a media outlet might cover a politician's initial failure to respond to COVID-19 while another outlet chooses to bypass that story. This is what we call gatekeeping bias. What journalists cover, or their agenda setting, has a powerful effect on the issues people care about. Media bias, in other words, can occur if journalists ignore stories not aligned with their ideological preferences.





Second, we studied whether the media discussed stories differently - if they used a different tone or perspective to cover the same story. Two news outlets, for example, might cover a politician's press conference very differently. News framing, studies show, has an effect on public opinion, though it's often short-lived.





In the summer of 2017, we visited the website or Facebook page of every newspaper in the United States to gather email addresses of political journalists and editors. We collected email addresses for over 13,000 political journalists. We surveyed those journalists and combined what we learned with a separate analysis of newspaper content.





We found no evidence of the first form of bias - gatekeeping.



