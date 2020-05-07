IF REPUBLICANS ACTUALLY BELIEVED THIS WE'D RESTORE STUDENT DEBT BANKRUPTCY:





Because bankruptcy is associated with something that we are deeply uncomfortable talking about -- business failure and personal financial distress -- our bankruptcy procedures remain among the great unsung achievements of American life. We have retained the Victorian terror of bankruptcy, both the thought and the word itself -- recall Donald Trump's avoidance of the word "bankruptcy" when talking about being forced to take one of his struggling businesses and "throw it into a chapter," his favorite evasive euphemism for bankruptcy. But bankruptcy in our time is not a disaster on par with dying in a cholera epidemic. Though it may be embarrassing and painful, our bankruptcy process performs the invaluable service of codifying the terms of failure. And failure is essential to the success of a free and dynamic economy -- a world without it is a world without innovation and growth.





Failure is one of the main ways we adapt our economic arrangements to new conditions. Sometimes, those new conditions emerge slowly, as with the death by inches of many American newspaper publishers; sometimes, those conditions change almost overnight, as with the coronavirus.



