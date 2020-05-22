IF ONLY DONALD WEREN'T XI'S PAL:

Under cover of the global coronavirus crisis, China is moving to rewrite Asia's geopolitical map. Beijing has announced it will essentially take control of Hong Kong by directly imposing a sweeping national-security law, bypassing the territory's elected Legislative Council. Despite repeated assurances by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that it would abide by the 1984 agreement with Great Britain to allow Hong Kong to maintain a loose independence under the so-called "one-country, two-systems" framework for 50 years after the 1997 turnover, the past decade has seen a steady erosion of Hong Kong's freedoms, culminating in the massive million-person-plus demonstrations throughout 2019. Now, those last freedoms face extinction.





The new national-security law will criminalize "foreign interference," secession activities, and subversion of state power. Moreover, the CCP appears ready to alter Hong Kong's Basic Law, essentially its constitution. Moreover, China's security services will be able to operate openly in Hong Kong, further reducing Hong Kong's sovereignty.