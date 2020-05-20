May 20, 2020
HOW ABOUT JUST INCLUDING AMNESTY IN THE BILL:
85% OF LATINOS WANT ALL IMMIGRANTS INCLUDED IN NEXT STIMULUS PACKAGE (ADRIAN CARRASQUILLO, 5/20/20, Newsweek)
At least 85 percent of Latinos believe all immigrants should be covered by any new stimulus package, including undocumented immigrants who pay taxes and U.S. citizen children who have undocumented parents, a new poll showed.The SOMOS US, UnidosUS and MoveOn poll conducted by Latino Decisions also found that 88 percent of Latinos believe a second stimulus check should be authorized by Congress in coming weeks. About 31 percent of U.S. born Hispanics and 45 percent of immigrants saying they did not receive the first stimulus check.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 20, 2020 1:32 PM