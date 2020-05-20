HOW ABOUT JUST INCLUDING AMNESTY IN THE BILL:

At least 85 percent of Latinos believe all immigrants should be covered by any new stimulus package, including undocumented immigrants who pay taxes and U.S. citizen children who have undocumented parents, a new poll showed.





The SOMOS US, UnidosUS and MoveOn poll conducted by Latino Decisions also found that 88 percent of Latinos believe a second stimulus check should be authorized by Congress in coming weeks. About 31 percent of U.S. born Hispanics and 45 percent of immigrants saying they did not receive the first stimulus check.