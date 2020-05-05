HE SAID HE'D RUN GOVERNMENT LIKE HIS BUSINESS:

He was pressured to invest in drugs and vaccines that lacked scientific merit, because the people selling them had friends in the Trump administration, up to and including the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He was forced to transfer funds to acquire drugs for the Strategic National Stockpile, America's most important reserve of lifesaving medications, based not on health needs but on "political connections and cronyism." He was instructed to use his department's budget to purchase flu medications of questionable efficacy. And when the COVID-19 crisis erupted, he was pressured to approve a plan that would "flood" cities with unproven and untested doses of chloroquine drugs, from uninspected manufacturing plants in Asia. When his efforts to work through the system failed, he decided he had a "moral obligation to the American public" to ring the alarm about the plan, "which he believed constituted a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety." In retaliation, he was "smeared," with officials unfairly accusing him of dropping the ball on vaccine development and PPE preparation.





These are just some of the allegations contained in a blistering, 63-page complaint that Dr. Rick Bright, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), filed today with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.