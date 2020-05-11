GRABBED BY THE TRUMP:





"In one of your Mother's Day tweets, you appeared to accuse President Obama of 'the biggest political crime in American history, by far' -- those were your words. What crime exactly are you accusing President Obama of committing, and do you believe the Justice Department should prosecute him?" Rucker asked, during a news conference that was ostensibly about the coronavirus.





Trump had nothing.





"Uh, Obamagate. It's been going on for a long time," he began. "It's been going on from before I even got elected, and it's a disgrace that it happened, and if you look at what's gone on, and if you look at now, all this information that's being released -- and from what I understand, that's only the beginning -- some terrible things happened, and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again."





Of course, "Obamagate" does not involve a crime, and there's no evidence that Obama or his top officials conspired against Trump -- quite the opposite. So when Rucker pressed the point by asking what exactly the ostensible crime was, Trump resorted to smears.





"You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours."