May 30, 2020
GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:
Japan Doesn't Want to Become Another Casualty of English (ERIC MARGOLIS, MAY 26, 2020, Foreign Policy)
Today, Japanese are caught between a belief in the importance of Japanese language and culture and the need to exist in a globalized world in which English carries economic privileges and status associations. A plummeting population and an inevitable future influx of foreign workers collide with a proud national identity, structural and cultural obstacles to English learning, and enough economic independence to resist what might otherwise seem an inevitable future: an English-speaking Japan.For years, multinational companies have been mandating English as the common corporate language. "In East Asia, many parents, professionals, and students themselves see English as a prerequisite for attaining the best jobs on the market," said Minh Tran, the executive director of academic affairs at Education First, a Swiss language-education company that offers classes in Japan.Yet the spread of English has left behind a "trail of dead": mangled languages, literatures, and identities. As countries around the world scramble for widespread English, there's a fear of losing their own traditions, cultures, and even names.
The extent of their success as a modern nation is the extent of the culture we forced on them at the expense of their traditions.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 30, 2020 7:57 AM
