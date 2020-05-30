GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:





Today, Japanese are caught between a belief in the importance of Japanese language and culture and the need to exist in a globalized world in which English carries economic privileges and status associations. A plummeting population and an inevitable future influx of foreign workers collide with a proud national identity, structural and cultural obstacles to English learning, and enough economic independence to resist what might otherwise seem an inevitable future: an English-speaking Japan.





For years, multinational companies have been mandating English as the common corporate language. "In East Asia, many parents, professionals, and students themselves see English as a prerequisite for attaining the best jobs on the market," said Minh Tran, the executive director of academic affairs at Education First, a Swiss language-education company that offers classes in Japan.





Yet the spread of English has left behind a "trail of dead": mangled languages, literatures, and identities. As countries around the world scramble for widespread English, there's a fear of losing their own traditions, cultures, and even names.