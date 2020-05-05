FOR THE NON-RACISTS WHO VOTED DONALD...:





A new poll from Montana State University shows Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock leading Republican Sen. Steve Daines by seven percentage points in Montana's high-profile 2020 U.S. Senate contest.









...you consoled yourselves with a few judges and all it cost was your soul, all three branches of government and this four year dumpster fire.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2020 11:13 AM

