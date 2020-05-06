EXCEPT FOR THE MOST IMPORTANT REASON:

Why Warren is a bad fit as Biden's running mate ( Josh Kraushaar, May 5, 2020, National Journal)





[I]f Biden is concerned about improving his political standing and helping the Democratic Party compete for the future, picking Warren would backfire. For a campaign that's centered its pitch on a return to normalcy, choosing an outspoken progressive would be a risky move--especially at a time when Biden is leading President Trump in national and battleground-state polls.

Here are the main reasons why Biden is likely to go in a different direction,,,





One of the reasons W was a model president is because his VP and several cabinet members were qualified to be president, having governed states (Ashcroft, Thompson, Whitman) or even the country (Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld) before. His immediate predecessor and successor had decidedly weak cabinets and modern presidents have generally selected legislators as their VP's, who are ill-suited to the task of governing. [Donald's cabinet was weak but he did, at least, choose a VP more qualified than himself.]





Uncle Joe, particularly given his age, ought to choose one of the women governors--Michelle Lujan Grisham ticks a lot of boxes--rather than a senator.







