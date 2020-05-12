EXACTLY AS PLAUSIBLE AS HIS OTHER ACCUSATIONS:

Following a segment on the network's "Morning Joe" talk show that featured discussion of upcoming Senate testimony by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well as critical comments from Scarborough regarding the White House's coronavirus response, Trump lashed out in a tweet posted just before 7 a.m.





"When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so," Trump wrote. "Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn't it obvious? What's happening now? A total nut job!"





Trump was apparently referring to the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who worked as a staffer in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach, Fla., office when he served as a Republican House lawmaker from the state's 1st Congressional District.





Klausutis' autopsy revealed she had an undiagnosed heart condition, and a coroner concluded she died after passing out and hitting her head in a fall, according to The Associated Press. She was not struck by another person, the coroner said, and Scarborough was in Washington at the time of her death.