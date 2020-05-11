May 11, 2020
EVEN FLORIDA MAN ISN'T THAT SUICIDAL:
How Florida slowed coronavirus: Everyone stayed home before they were told to (Adam Playford, Kathleen McGrory, Steve Contorno, Caitlin Johnston and Zachary T. Sampson, 5/10/20, Tampa Bay Times)
Tampa Bay Times reporters reviewed the methodology behind several prominent models and studied data tracing the virus' spread into every corner of the state.Then the Times analyzed cell phone tracking data collected by three companies that paints a vivid picture of how Floridians reacted during the outbreak's early days. Fifteen experts reviewed the work and shared their observations.The analysis indicates that while Florida's politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands.By the time each county shut down, there had been large reductions in activity, the cell phone data shows. People in the worst-hit counties were overwhelmingly staying home weeks before DeSantis' order went out -- and even before the much-earlier orders issued by local governments.At the time Floridians stopped venturing out, the virus most likely had spread to fewer individuals compared to the places that became national hotspots, according to epidemiologists who reviewed the Times' analysis. But in the late days of March, this was masked by a severe lack of testing across the country, which made it impossible to tell.
