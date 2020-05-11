EVEN FLORIDA MAN ISN'T THAT SUICIDAL:

Tampa Bay Times reporters reviewed the methodology behind several prominent models and studied data tracing the virus' spread into every corner of the state.





Then the Times analyzed cell phone tracking data collected by three companies that paints a vivid picture of how Floridians reacted during the outbreak's early days. Fifteen experts reviewed the work and shared their observations.





The analysis indicates that while Florida's politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands.





By the time each county shut down, there had been large reductions in activity, the cell phone data shows. People in the worst-hit counties were overwhelmingly staying home weeks before DeSantis' order went out -- and even before the much-earlier orders issued by local governments.



