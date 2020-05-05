DONALD WHO?:

May 5, 2020
AMERICA'S RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES HAVE PRODUCED MORE ELECTRICITY THAN COAL EVERY DAY FOR 40 DAYS STRAIGHT (JASON MURDOCK, 5/5/20, Newsweek)
Renewable sources including solar, wind and hydropower generated more electricity than coal-based plants every single day in April, a new report says.Analysis shared by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEFA), based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), said the finding marks a major "milestone" in an energy transition that is now underway.
