DONALD WHO?:

New survey research by one of President Trump's campaign pollsters shows broad support for more absentee voting and elections spending amid the pandemic -- and an openness to other vote-by-mail efforts that Trump has criticized. [...]





By the numbers: Three-fourths of the respondents said they favor states keeping polling locations open (so long as they meet health guidelines), but also giving all voters the option to vote absentee.





82% of Democrats, 76% of independents and 70% of Republicans supported that dual option -- and it was most popular with voters 65 and older.





64% also said yes when the pollsters asked whether respondents favor sending every voter an absentee ballot application. Nearly half of Republicans support this idea, though Democrats are nearly twice as likely to, with independents somewhere in the middle.





About three in four also favor pre-paid postage for absentee voting; counting absentee ballots postmarked by election day; establishing secure, monitored drop-box locations for absentee ballots; and letting voters ask for absentee ballots through a website.





Two-thirds want local election officials to notify voters if they forget to sign their absentee ballot envelope and to allow them to correct their mistake.



