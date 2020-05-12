DONALD DISTANCING:

Kemp, a 57-year-old Republican, made headlines in mid-April when he became the first governor to announce a large scale reopening initiative, with sectors from hair salons to bowling alleys opening their doors despite the Peach State not meeting the CDC's recommendations for a requisite decline in cases and other factors.





In the poll, Republican and Democratic governors who have overseen more stringent stay-at-home measures saw high approval ratings, such as Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has 86% approval.