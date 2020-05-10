DONALD AT THE ALAMO:





A new Monmouth University poll finds that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50% to 41%. When Rep. Justin Amash is included as the Libertarian Party candidate, it's Biden 47%, Trump 40% and Amash 5%.





The poll is largely in line with the average poll since April that puts Biden 6 points ahead of Trump nationally.





What's the point: Biden's lead is about as steady as it can possibly be. Not only is he up 6 points over the last month or so, but the average of polls since the beginning of the year has him ahead by 6 points. Moreover, all the polls taken since the beginning of 2019 have him up 6 points.





The steadiness in the polls is record breaking. Biden's advantage is the steadiest in a race with an incumbent running since at least 1944.