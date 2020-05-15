May 15, 2020
DEMOCRACY IS A FUNCTION OF THE LONGBOW:
Study: Medieval arrows were as damaging as gunshots (PAUL RATNER, 15 May, 2020, Big Think)
A recent study found that one of the most powerful medieval weapons, the English longbow, was so forceful it could create wounds as bad as from modern gunshots. The bows, revealed a team of archaeologists from the University of Exeter in the U.K., could break long bones and were key to military victories like the Battle of Agincourt in 1415.This news looks to settle the long-standing debate about the impact of these weapons.
