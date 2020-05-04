COVERING FOR SOROS...:

Robert Garry, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Tulane University School of Medicine, said this dynamic is familiar. "Every time there's an outbreak, people say, oh, there's a lab close by." He should know: In 2014, during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, conspiracy theorists alleged his team's lab in Sierra Leone, not far from the origin of the outbreak, was a George Soros-funded bioweapons site.





According to a growing body of research, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is almost certainly a naturally occurring virus that initially circulated in bats then spilled into humans. But that hasn't stopped some from trying to find a more sinister origin. "It seems like such an extreme event that people are looking for an extraordinary explanation for it," said Stephen Goldstein, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Utah who studies coronaviruses. No single piece of evidence has yet confirmed the virus' origin. But according to scientists, the evidence that does exist paints a consistent picture of a wild virus, not one that sprang from a lab.