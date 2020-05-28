May 28, 2020
COLLABORATING WITH ENEMIES IS HIS STOCK IN TRADE:
Trump planning new arms sale to Saudi Arabia, says senator (New Arab, 28 May, 2020)
President Donald Trump's administration wants to sell arms to Saudi Arabia again, one year after pushing through a controversial $8.1 billion contract despite congressional opposition, an influential US senator revealed on Wednesday."The administration is currently trying to sell thousands more precision-guided bombs to the President's 'friend,' Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez said in an op-ed published online by CNN.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2020 12:00 AM