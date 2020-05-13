May 13, 2020
CAN WE EVEN HOLD TEXAS?:
It feels like 2008 all over again: The odds of a big blue wave sweeping Democrats to power are growing, with even red-state Republicans growing nervous about their political position. (Josh Kraushaar, May 12, 2020, Hotline)
Republicans are growing increasingly worried that President Trump's shaky political position will not just cost them the presidency, but also sweep in a Democratic Senate majority and further diminish their House minority. The latest round of polling shows the president losing to Joe Biden, as well as Democrats gaining ground in red-state Senate seats that once looked like long shots, from Georgia to Montana to Kansas. There's a growing chance that Democrats may capture control of the Senate with a seat or two to spare.The current political environment is reminiscent of 2008, two years after Democrats swept control of the House and Senate under President George W. Bush. It's mostly remembered for Barack Obama's historic election, but the Democrats' downballot dominance was just as remarkable. Riding deep dissatisfaction with GOP leadership, Democrats expanded their Senate majority to a near filibuster-proof margin and won House seats in some of the most reliably conservative territory in the country.
