May 1, 2020
CALLING VLAD'S BLUFF:
Biden denies sexual assault allegation, calls for release of any records (Ali Vitali and Mike Memoli, 5/01/20, NBC)
"There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be -- the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices. I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there."
