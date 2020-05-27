BUT SHE DOES LOVE VLAD:

"We are investigating whether Ms. McCabe gave false testimony under oath," Berkley Brannon, chief assistant district attorney, told POLITICO. Brannon added that it is not immediately clear how many court cases Reade testified as an expert.





"We have no database or search engine to use to determine in how many cases she testified," Brannon told Politico. "However, that effort is ongoing."





Reade claimed she had earned her bachelor's degree from Antioch University in Seattle under a "protected program." But university officials told Politico that Reade only attended for three academic quarters and did not graduate, and denied that she had a special arrangement to earn her degree.





"Alexandra McCabe attended but did not graduate from Antioch University," Karen Hamilton, an Antioch University spokesperson told CNN. "She was never a faculty member. She did provide several hours of administrative work."



