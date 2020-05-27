May 27, 2020
BUT SHE DOES LOVE VLAD:
Monterey County DA to investigate if Biden accuser Tara Reade gave 'false testimony under oath' about expert witness credentials (Lauren Frias, 5/27/20, Business Insider)
"We are investigating whether Ms. McCabe gave false testimony under oath," Berkley Brannon, chief assistant district attorney, told POLITICO. Brannon added that it is not immediately clear how many court cases Reade testified as an expert."We have no database or search engine to use to determine in how many cases she testified," Brannon told Politico. "However, that effort is ongoing."Reade claimed she had earned her bachelor's degree from Antioch University in Seattle under a "protected program." But university officials told Politico that Reade only attended for three academic quarters and did not graduate, and denied that she had a special arrangement to earn her degree."Alexandra McCabe attended but did not graduate from Antioch University," Karen Hamilton, an Antioch University spokesperson told CNN. "She was never a faculty member. She did provide several hours of administrative work."Reade went on to Seattle University Law School, where officials confirmed she earned her law degree. However, she would not have been able to earn her law degree without a valid undergraduate degree, per the school's admission standards. Officials refused to confirm the validity of her degree under the circumstances, Politico reported.
A professional liar is about par for the Trump course.
