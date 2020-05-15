BUT HER LOVE FOR VLAD IS REAL!:

Harriet Wrye did a double take the first time she saw Tara Reade on television lodging sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.





"Jim, that's Tara," the 79-year-old author and psychologist called out to her husband, "but she has a different name."





Wrye and her husband knew Reade as Tara McCabe, the woman who had rented a yurt on their 12-acre California property and tended to the couple's horses -- and her own -- for about 10 months beginning in 2017. They were well-acquainted with their former tenant, who frequently knocked on the door of their home seeking emotional support, asking for financial help or forgiveness for late rent payments, which they granted.





"I would sit down and talk to her and try to be encouraging and supportive," said Wrye, who noted Reade "had heart and some good qualities."





"This lack of money was hugely problematic for her, she was always on the ropes in that way."





Reade had spoken highly of Biden, the former boss who employed her as a staff assistant from late 1992 to August 1993, and never mentioned assault or harassment, Wrye recalls. But what Wrye remembers most is that by the time Reade left their property and moved on, Wrye felt burned.





After her husband suffered a brain injury that forced the couple to sell the property, Wrye said, Reade turned on them.





"She became really difficult," Wrye said. "She said, 'You're going to have to pay me to get me to leave.'"





"She was manipulative," said Wrye, a self-described feminist and social activist. "She was always saying she was going to get it together, but she couldn't. And 'could you help her'?"





Wrye's distressing experience with Reade wasn't an isolated case. Over the past decade, Reade has left a trail of aggrieved acquaintances in California's Central Coast region who say they remember two things about her -- she spoke favorably about her time working for Biden, and she left them feeling duped.



