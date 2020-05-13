May 13, 2020
BAN CARS PERMANENTLY:
New York City breaks record: 58 straight days with no pedestrian deaths (Jon Haworth, May 13, 2020, ABC News)
New York City Department of Transportation Polly Trottenberg revealed in testimony before the City Council Transportation Committee on Tuesday that it has now been 58 consecutive days since a pedestrian has been fatally struck and killed in the city.This marks the longest stretch since the city began tracking pedestrian fatalities in 1983, according to ABC News' New York City station WABC.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 13, 2020 12:00 AM