AND NEGATIVE PARTISANSHIP FORCES TRUMBOTS TO DEFEND IT ALL:

It's going on right now and no one can see it because of the chaff. (TIM MILLER MAY 18, 2020, The Bulwark)

(1) The president of the United States quote-tweeted an avowed alt-right account that flirts with Holocaust denial,





(2) The president also texted supporters false allegations that he had been illegally spied on by the previous vice president.





(3) The president also fired another independent inspector general without providing cause.





(4) The official American death toll from COVID-19 inched close to 90,000 souls while the president spent his time live tweeting cable TV.





(5) One of the president's large adult sons grotesquely suggested that Joe Biden is a "pedopile."





(6) Another of his large adult sons claimed that the virus was a hoax perpetrated by the left and the media and that it will disappear after the election.



