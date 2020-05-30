May 30, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Paper-thin gallium oxide transistor handles more than 8,000 volts (Science Daily, May 29, 2020)
Electrical engineers created a gallium oxide-based transistor that can handle more than 8,000 volts. The transistor could lead to smaller and more efficient electronic systems that control and convert electric power -- a field of study known as power electronics -- in electric cars, locomotives and airplanes. In turn, this could help improve how far these vehicles can travel.
