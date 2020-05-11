May 11, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Switching to renewables could cut industry energy costs by almost a quarter (Michael Mazengarb, 8 May 2020, Renew Economy)
Australia's major industrial energy users could cut their energy costs by almost a quarter by switching to renewable supplies and could be key to an Australian manufacturing revival, a new research report has shown.The total savings that could be achieved by a wide-scale shift to supplies of wind and solar would amount to as much as $1.6 billion per year, representing a 23 per cent cut to energy expenses, the report by the Australia Institute's Centre for Future Work finds.According to the research, these savings grow over time, and by 2050, a shift to powering manufacturing with 100 per cent renewable could cut energy costs by as much as 33 per cent, saving large-users an estimated $2.2 billion annually by 2050.
It's simple economics, not ideology.
