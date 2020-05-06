May 6, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Technology leaps driving cost of solar PV electricity in Australia to just A$30/MWh (Andrew Blakers And Matthew Stocks, 7 May 2020, renew Economy)
The cost of solar photovoltaics (PV) electricity in Australia in 2030 is on track to be about A$30 per megawatt-hour (MWh). This conclusion arises from current trends in PV module efficiency and cost.Importantly, $30/MWh is below the operational cost of most coal and gas fired power stations. Continued installs of rooftop and utility scale solar will likely lead to a wave of retirements of existing coal fired power stations during the 2020s. This price is also competitive with industrial gas heating.
