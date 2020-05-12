May 12, 2020
AMERICA HELD HOSTAGE, DAY...:
'TRUMP DEATH CLOCK' IN TIMES SQUARE ESTIMATING FATALITIES CAUSED BY DELAYS IN COVID-19 RESPONSE HITS 48,000 (BRENDAN COLE, 5/12/20, Newsweek)
A billboard in New York's Times Square that displays a number its maker says reflects the fatalities caused by a delayed U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, has hit over 48,000 as of Tuesday.Put in the heart of the city last week, the "Trump Death Clock" was the idea of filmmaker Eugene Jarecki, and is a nod to the billboard-sized National Debt Clock, which is also in New York.
All comedy is conservative.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2020 12:00 AM